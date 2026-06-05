Sam Harris

Sam Harris

Home
Notes
Chat
Making Sense Podcast
About

May 2026

The Psychedelic Mind (Ep. 478)
A Conversation with Robin Carhart-Harris
  Sam Harris
1:39:24
More From Sam: Iran's Unraveling, The Gaza Information War, AI-Generated Music, and More (Ep. 477)
Warning: This episode contains graphic descriptions of violence against civilians during the October 7 attacks (33:49 - 34:35 in audio, 39:13 - 40:09 in…
  Sam Harris
1:20:32
Join Sam Live: Monday, May 25 at 2pm ET
Submit your questions for the next More From Sam
  Team Sam
The Bittersweet Age (Ep. 476)
A Conversation with Susan Cain
  Sam Harris
1:30:07
The Hard Problem of Consciousness (Ep. 475)
A Conversation with Michael Pollan
  Sam Harris
1:26:44
More From Sam: Hasan Piker, Islamism, Making Sense Community, and More (Ep. 474)
In this latest episode of the More From Sam series, Sam and Jaron talk about current events.
  Sam Harris
1:10:51
More From Sam Live, May 6; and Join Our New Community
Submit your questions and join our Community waitlist
  Sam Harris

April 2026

© 2026 Sam Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture