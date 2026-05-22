Sam Harris

Sam Harris

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Harry Zimmerman
May 22

Hi Sam, enjoying your show. I have raised this question previously and continue to wonder what your thoughts on what Bari Weiss has been doing to CBS News, and your thoughts on her working for the Ellisons? With what's going on in media in our country, particularly prescient with what's recently happened with Stephen Colbert at the same network Weiss works for, your thoughts on this matter seem to be noticeably absent and much needed for your audience.

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Andrew
May 22

Sam often describes a future of AI-driven abundance, where productivity gains generate enormous wealth and people are freed to pursue their interests. But wealth generation ultimately depends on customers with income. If AI displaces large segments of the workforce, who are the customers sustaining this abundance economy? And if the answer is UBI or redistribution, where does the necessary taxable wealth come from during the transition period before AI has actually produced this abundance?

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