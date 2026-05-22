Hi everyone,

We’ll be recording the next episode of More From Sam live on Monday, May 25th, at 2pm ET, right here on Substack. This event is for subscribers only.

Your reactions and pushback can shape the episode as it’s being made. If Sam is missing something, has the balance wrong, or is glossing over a real objection, you can say so in the chat while we’re recording, and we can respond to it in real time. That doesn’t happen with a standard recording.

How to get involved:

Submit your questions and topics in the comments below before the taping. We’ll use these to make sure the things you most want covered are already on the table. Join the livestream and use the chat to share reactions, pushback, or follow-ups as the conversation unfolds.

The episode will be released the following day as usual — the difference is that your input will have helped shape it.

You’ll get an email notification when the stream goes live. See you Monday!

Not yet a subscriber? Join at samharris.org/subscribe or subscribe here on Substack.

Thanks,

Team Sam