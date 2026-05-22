Join Sam Live: Monday, May 25 at 2pm ET
Submit your questions for the next More From Sam
Hi everyone,
We’ll be recording the next episode of More From Sam live on Monday, May 25th, at 2pm ET, right here on Substack. This event is for subscribers only.
Your reactions and pushback can shape the episode as it’s being made. If Sam is missing something, has the balance wrong, or is glossing over a real objection, you can say so in the chat while we’re recording, and we can respond to it in real time. That doesn’t happen with a standard recording.
How to get involved:
Submit your questions and topics in the comments below before the taping. We’ll use these to make sure the things you most want covered are already on the table.
Join the livestream and use the chat to share reactions, pushback, or follow-ups as the conversation unfolds.
The episode will be released the following day as usual — the difference is that your input will have helped shape it.
You’ll get an email notification when the stream goes live. See you Monday!
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Thanks,
Team Sam
Hi Sam, enjoying your show. I have raised this question previously and continue to wonder what your thoughts on what Bari Weiss has been doing to CBS News, and your thoughts on her working for the Ellisons? With what's going on in media in our country, particularly prescient with what's recently happened with Stephen Colbert at the same network Weiss works for, your thoughts on this matter seem to be noticeably absent and much needed for your audience.
Sam often describes a future of AI-driven abundance, where productivity gains generate enormous wealth and people are freed to pursue their interests. But wealth generation ultimately depends on customers with income. If AI displaces large segments of the workforce, who are the customers sustaining this abundance economy? And if the answer is UBI or redistribution, where does the necessary taxable wealth come from during the transition period before AI has actually produced this abundance?