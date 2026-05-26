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More From Sam: Iran's Unraveling, The Gaza Information War, AI-Generated Music, and More (Ep. 477)

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Sam Harris
May 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Warning: This episode contains graphic descriptions of violence against civilians during the October 7 attacks (33:49 - 34:35 in audio, 39:13 - 40:09 in video). Listener discretion is advised.

In this latest episode of the More From Sam series, Sam and Jaron talk about current events. They discuss the Trump administration’s bungled Iran campaign, the information war surrounding Gaza and October 7, Nicholas Kristof’s disputed New York Times report on Israeli prisoner abuse, Sam’s controversial take on AI-generated music, Claude solving a decades-old math problem, the ethics of concealing GLP-1 use, and other topics.

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