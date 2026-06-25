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More From Sam: The Iran Deal, College in the AI Age, Mamdani’s DSA, and More (Ep. 482)

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Sam Harris
Jun 25, 2026
∙ Paid

In this latest episode of the More From Sam series, Sam and Jaron talk about current events. They discuss topics from Making Sense Community, including one-world government, the value of a degree as AI reshapes careers, and factory farming ethics, along with Mamdani’s DSA-aligned candidates, Trump’s humiliating capitulation in the Iran deal, the Tulsi Gabbard guru story, and other topics.

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