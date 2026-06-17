Sam Harris

Sam Harris

Sam Harris
Making Sense Podcast
Sam Harris Receives the 2026 Richard Dawkins Award (Ep. 481)
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Sam Harris Receives the 2026 Richard Dawkins Award (Ep. 481)

Sam Harris and Richard Dawkins in Conversation
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Sam Harris
Jun 17, 2026

Richard Dawkins presents Sam Harris with the 2026 Richard Dawkins Award at a live Center for Inquiry event. After the tribute, the two friends discuss consciousness and epiphenomenalism, AI and the Turing test, the scientific basis of morality, the failures of democracy and Trump’s corruption, the role of philosophy, changing deeply held beliefs, Sam’s path to meditation, the legacy of Christopher Hitchens, and other topics.

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