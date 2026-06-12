The Economics of Everything (Ep. 480)

Sam Harris speaks with economist and Substack writer Noah Smith about the U.S. national debt, wealth inequality, and the economic consequences of AI. They discuss the mechanics of debt and inflation, the case for fiscal austerity, why the U.S. squandered low interest rates, modern monetary theory, how AI may restructure labor and ownership, the anti-billionaire politics of the American left, the degrowth movement and its failures, demographic decline and fertility trends, the role of smartphones in eroding democratic culture, and other topics.
Noah Smith is an economics blogger and former finance professor. He writes a Substack called Noahpinion.
Website: http://noahpinion.blog