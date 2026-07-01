The Knots We Tie Ourselves Into (Ep. 483)

Sam Harris speaks with Alain de Botton about the psychology of unhappiness, the secular world’s discomfort with ecstasy and ritual, psychedelics as a tool for self-discovery, Freud’s legacy, AI as the ultimate mirror, the case against meritocracy, the cancel culture purity trap, the psychological meaning of death, and other topics.
Alain de Botton is a writer, psychotherapist, and founder of The School of Life. He is interested in art, ideas, and the need for emotional education to help us manage relationships and make better choices.
Website: alaindebotton.com, theschooloflife.com