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The Knots We Tie Ourselves Into (Ep. 483)

A Conversation with Alain de Botton
Sam Harris's avatar
Sam Harris
Jul 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Harris speaks with Alain de Botton about the psychology of unhappiness, the secular world’s discomfort with ecstasy and ritual, psychedelics as a tool for self-discovery, Freud’s legacy, AI as the ultimate mirror, the case against meritocracy, the cancel culture purity trap, the psychological meaning of death, and other topics.

Alain de Botton is a writer, psychotherapist, and founder of The School of Life. He is interested in art, ideas, and the need for emotional education to help us manage relationships and make better choices.

Website: alaindebotton.com, theschooloflife.com

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