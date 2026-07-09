Sam Harris

Sam Harris

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Tracy Punshon's avatar
Tracy Punshon
2d

My life has been profoundly changed by the Waking Up app, and the many writers and teachers it has introduced me to. By far, the Mind and Emotion series is the best. In my experience, it has actual medicinal value. It has changed my mind in reliable, almost quantifiable ways. I have listened to it many times (the app knows…) and every time I get the same effect: I feel instantly better, more resilient, more patient, kinder. I have often thought about writing a note of appreciation to Sam for creating this series, so here it is.

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Rainey Knudson's avatar
Rainey Knudson
2d

I was always suspicious of meditation and indeed anything with a whiff of New Agey spirituality. Waking Up is not that. It changed my life, and now I’m a Waking Up person who’s trying to get on the Making Sense train. Sam is straddling the old mind-body duality with these projects, showing us we can level up as humans while still being engaged citizens!

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