Sam Harris

Sam Harris

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
21h

What a beautiful write up. The last paragraph is why Sam is the absolute best <3

Reply
Share
6 replies
Michael A Brosse's avatar
Michael A Brosse
21h

Thank you Sam for your clearheaded analysis. I 100% agree with your position but could never state it as eloquently as you have.

Reply
Share
716 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture